UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Orders $104Mln Worth Of Syringes To Administer Future COVID-19 Vaccines - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Orders $104Mln Worth of Syringes to Administer Future COVID-19 Vaccines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Trump administration has approved the purchase of more than $100 million worth of new syringes to administer novel coronavirus vaccines when they are available, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"On August 4, the Department of Defense's Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF), in support of the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), awarded $104 million in contracts to procure syringes and safety needles," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department explained that the move will make possible the nationwide administration of a food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine as soon as it is available.

"The syringes and safety needles are critical to the nation's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, providing a total of 500 million safety syringes over a 12-month period, with more than 134 million of the total number delivered by the end of 2020," the release said.

The six companies are Duopross Meditech Corporation ($48 million), Cardinal Health Inc. ($15 million), Gold Coast Medical Supply, LP ($14 million), HTL STREFA ($12 million), Quality Impact, Inc. ($9 million), and Medline Industries, Inc. ($6 million), the release added.

Related Topics

Trump Gold Coast Needles August 2020 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

3 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.