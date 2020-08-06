US Orders $104Mln Worth of Syringes to Administer Future COVID-19 Vaccines - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Trump administration has approved the purchase of more than $100 million worth of new syringes to administer novel coronavirus vaccines when they are available, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"On August 4, the Department of Defense's Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF), in support of the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), awarded $104 million in contracts to procure syringes and safety needles," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department explained that the move will make possible the nationwide administration of a food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine as soon as it is available.

"The syringes and safety needles are critical to the nation's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, providing a total of 500 million safety syringes over a 12-month period, with more than 134 million of the total number delivered by the end of 2020," the release said.

The six companies are Duopross Meditech Corporation ($48 million), Cardinal Health Inc. ($15 million), Gold Coast Medical Supply, LP ($14 million), HTL STREFA ($12 million), Quality Impact, Inc. ($9 million), and Medline Industries, Inc. ($6 million), the release added.