US Orders 126 More F-35 Jets for Armed Forces, 8 Allies Costing $7.8Bln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Lockheed Martin has received an almost $7.8 billion contract expansion from the US Navy to manufacture 126 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighters for the US armed forces and eight allied nations, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company...

is awarded a $7,795,532,764 modification contract," the release said on Friday.

The modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 126 Lot 17 F-35 aircraft to include 81 F-35A aircraft, the release said.

Of the total, 77 jets have been ordered for four branches of the US military while the rest for allied nations, including Finland, Italy, Poland, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherland and the United Kingdom, the release added.