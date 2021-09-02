UrduPoint.com

US Orders 300 CT Scanners For Airport Checkpoints With $198Mln Contract - Transport Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:06 PM

US Orders 300 CT Scanners For Airport Checkpoints With $198Mln Contract - Transport Dept.

The US will deploy 300 CT (computed tomography) scanners purchased with a $198 million contract at airports to inspect carry-on bags, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US will deploy 300 CT (computed tomography) scanners purchased with a $198 million contract at airports to inspect carry-on bags, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Thursday.

"[The equipment] provides our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release.

A CT scan, also known as a CAT scan, uses X-rays and computers to create multiple cross-sectional images as opposed to the single image from conventional X-ray machines.

The airport scanners apply sophisticated algorithms to detect explosives, which officers can analyze by rotating a 3-D image on three axes to identify items that pose a threat. Similar equipment is currently used to scan checked baggage, the release said.

The $198 million contract will purchase more than 300 mid-size units for deployment at airports beginning in 2022, according to the release.

Related Topics

David From Best Million Airport

Recent Stories

SEZ, a way to Pakistan's economic growth: Aslam Iq ..

SEZ, a way to Pakistan's economic growth: Aslam Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister to Welcome Rwandan, Guine ..

Russian Foreign Minister to Welcome Rwandan, Guinean Top Diplomats to Moscow Nex ..

2 minutes ago
 Upcoming Lukashenko-Putin Meeting to Focus on 28 I ..

Upcoming Lukashenko-Putin Meeting to Focus on 28 Integration Programs - Makei

2 minutes ago
 Funeral in absentia held for Hurriyat leader Sye ..

Funeral in absentia held for Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani

2 minutes ago
 UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab due in Pakistan ..

UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab due in Pakistan for two-day visit: FO

5 minutes ago
 Australia thanks Pakistan for support in transit o ..

Australia thanks Pakistan for support in transit of its nationals from Afghanist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.