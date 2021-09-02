US Orders 300 CT Scanners For Airport Checkpoints With $198Mln Contract - Transport Dept.

The US will deploy 300 CT (computed tomography) scanners purchased with a $198 million contract at airports to inspect carry-on bags, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The US will deploy 300 CT (computed tomography) scanners purchased with a $198 million contract at airports to inspect carry-on bags, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Thursday.

"[The equipment] provides our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release.

A CT scan, also known as a CAT scan, uses X-rays and computers to create multiple cross-sectional images as opposed to the single image from conventional X-ray machines.

The airport scanners apply sophisticated algorithms to detect explosives, which officers can analyze by rotating a 3-D image on three axes to identify items that pose a threat. Similar equipment is currently used to scan checked baggage, the release said.

The $198 million contract will purchase more than 300 mid-size units for deployment at airports beginning in 2022, according to the release.