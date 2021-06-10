UrduPoint.com
US Orders Amazon To Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln In Withheld Tips - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

US Orders Amazon to Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln in Withheld Tips - Regulator

Amazon has been ordered to pay contracted Flex drivers $61.7 from tips that the on-line retailer withheld from contract delivery drivers over a two-and-a-half year period, despite company promises that drivers would receive 100 percent of tips from customers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Amazon has been ordered to pay contracted Flex drivers $61.7 from tips that the on-line retailer withheld from contract delivery drivers over a two-and-a-half year period, despite company promises that drivers would receive 100 percent of tips from customers, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Thursday.

"The company regularly advertised that drivers participating in the Flex program would be paid $18-25 per hour for their work making deliveries to customers. The ads, along with numerous other documents provided to Flex drivers, also prominently featured statements such as: 'You will receive 100% of the tips you earn while delivering with Amazon Flex,'" an FTC press release said.

The final order requires Amazon to pay $61,710,583, which represents the full amount that the company allegedly withheld from drivers and will be used by the FTC to compensate drivers. In addition, Amazon will be prohibited from misrepresenting any driver's likely income or rate of pay, how much of their tips will be paid to them, as well as whether the amount paid by a customer is a tip, the release said.

The company stopped pocketing a portion of tips received by drivers only after becoming aware of the FTC investigation in 2019, the release added.

The final consent order announced on Thursday followed approval in a 4-0 Commission vote, according to the release.

