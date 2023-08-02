US Orders Construction of Nine Guided-Missile Destroyers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US Navy has ordered nine new DDG51 Arleigh Burke class missile cruisers from two American shipyards in Maine and Mississippi, the Department of Defense announced in press releases.

"Bath Iron Works (in) Bath, Maine is awarded a... contract for construction of three DDG 51 class ships - one each in fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2026," the first of the two releases, both on Tuesday, said.

Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi also received a contract to build six more of the DDG 51 Arfelkgih Burke class AEGIS missile destroyers - one in fiscal 2023, one in fiscal 2024, two in fiscal 2025, one in fiscal 2026, and one in fiscal 2027, the Defense Department said.

The Pentagon did not reveal the total value of the contracts. According to the US Naval Institute's news site, USNI, these types of ships are estimated to cost about $2 billion each.