Open Menu

US Orders Construction Of Nine Guided-Missile Destroyers - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US Orders Construction of Nine Guided-Missile Destroyers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US Navy has ordered nine new DDG51 Arleigh Burke class missile cruisers from two American shipyards in Maine and Mississippi, the Department of Defense announced in press releases.

"Bath Iron Works (in) Bath, Maine is awarded a... contract for construction of three DDG 51 class ships - one each in fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2026," the first of the two releases, both on Tuesday, said.

Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi also received a contract to build six more of the DDG 51 Arfelkgih Burke class AEGIS missile destroyers - one in fiscal 2023, one in fiscal 2024, two in fiscal 2025, one in fiscal 2026, and one in fiscal 2027, the Defense Department said.

The Pentagon did not reveal the total value of the contracts. According to the US Naval Institute's news site, USNI, these types of ships are estimated to cost about $2 billion each.

Related Topics

Pentagon Bath SITE From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

5 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

5 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

5 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

5 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

5 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

5 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

5 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

5 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World