US Orders Cuts in Toxic Heavy Metals in Baby Foods - Health Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US baby food manufacturers were told to measure levels of toxins in infant foods in preparation for regulatory push to cut levels of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

"Today, we issued a letter to industry reminding manufacturers of these types of foods of their existing responsibilities related to these efforts," the FDA said in a press release. "Secondly, the agency is announcing that we'll soon be putting into action a plan aimed at reducing toxic elements in foods for babies and young children to levels as low as is reasonably achievable."