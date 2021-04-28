US Orders Departure of Government Employees from Embassy in Afghanistan - State Dept.

US government employees in the embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan have been ordered to depart the country due to concerning levels of violence as the United States prepares to withdraw ground forces, the State Department said in a travel advisory on Tuesday

"On April 27, 2021, the Department ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere," the advisory said.

The Taliban had earlier cast a shadow on the upcoming US drawdown, saying that the non-aggression clause in the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal would expire on the May 1, 2021, withdrawal deadline.