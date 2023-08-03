WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US State Department said in an advisory that it ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the American Embassy in Niger.

"The Department of State updated the Travel Advisory for Niger on August 2, 2023, to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members," the advisory said on Wednesday.

"The Department is advising US citizens not to travel to Niger."

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum from power. On Sunday, the pro-Western 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the coup leaders in Niger one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use all measures to restore order there.