US Orders Departure of Non-Emergency Staff From Myanmar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US State Department announced that it ordered the departure of its non-emergency staff and their families from Myanmar amid the unrest and violence in the country.

"On February 14, the Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members. On March 30, the Department updated that status to ordered departure," the State Department said in a media note.