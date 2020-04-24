US orders for major manufactured goods tumble 14.4% in March

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :New orders for durable manufactured goods collapsed in March as companies were forced to shut down production amid efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Orders fell 14.4 percent compared to February, led by the collapse in transportation equipment, which largely revolves around Boeing's trouble with order cancelations.

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders fell just 0.2 percent, the report said.