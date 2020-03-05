UrduPoint.com
US Orders Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Deported To Germany - Justice Dept.

Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

US Orders Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Deported to Germany - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A US immigration judge ordered a former armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp deported to stand trial in Germany for his actions during World War II, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"After a two-day trial, US Immigration Judge Rebecca L. Holt issued an opinion finding Friedrich Karl Berger removable under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act because his 'willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place' constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution," the release said.

The court found that Berger served at a camp near Meppen, Germany and that the prisoners there included "Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians, and political opponents" of the Nazis.

The court also found that Berger helped guard the prisoners during their forcible evacuation to the Neuengamme main camp - a nearly two-week trip under inhumane conditions, which claimed the lives of some 70 prisoners.

Since the 1979 inception of the Justice Department's program to detect, investigate and remove Nazi persecutors, the Department has won cases against 109 individuals.

