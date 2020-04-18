UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Orders Halt To Potentially Dangerous Bleach 'Miracle' COVID-19 Treatment - Justice Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Orders Halt to Potentially Dangerous Bleach 'Miracle' COVID-19 Treatment - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A Federal judge ordered a company to stop selling industrial strength bleach as a treatment for COVID-19 after the company refused to comply with a warning letter from the food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida has entered a temporary injunction halting the sale of an unapproved, unproven, and potentially dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment product," the release said. "In a civil complaint and accompanying court papers... the Department of Justice alleges that the defendants, Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis) and its principals, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon sell and distribute a product called Miracle Mineral Solution, also referred to as MMS.

"

Genesis sells MMS through its websites claiming that it will cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent COVID-19, as well as other diseases including Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis, among others, the release said.

MMS is a chemical product which, when combined with the included activator, creates a powerful industrial-strength bleach product that the defendants market for oral ingestion, the release added.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously issued public warnings to consumers that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration and sent warning letters to Genesis. The company subsequently said it would continue selling the product, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Cure Sale Oral Florida United States Market Cancer Church From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

42 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

Two die, three injure in Sibi accident

14 minutes ago

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to Int'l Space Statio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.