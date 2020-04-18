US Orders Halt to Potentially Dangerous Bleach 'Miracle' COVID-19 Treatment - Justice Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A Federal judge ordered a company to stop selling industrial strength bleach as a treatment for COVID-19 after the company refused to comply with a warning letter from the food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida has entered a temporary injunction halting the sale of an unapproved, unproven, and potentially dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment product," the release said. "In a civil complaint and accompanying court papers... the Department of Justice alleges that the defendants, Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis) and its principals, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon sell and distribute a product called Miracle Mineral Solution, also referred to as MMS.

"

Genesis sells MMS through its websites claiming that it will cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent COVID-19, as well as other diseases including Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis, among others, the release said.

MMS is a chemical product which, when combined with the included activator, creates a powerful industrial-strength bleach product that the defendants market for oral ingestion, the release added.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously issued public warnings to consumers that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration and sent warning letters to Genesis. The company subsequently said it would continue selling the product, according to the release.