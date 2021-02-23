US Orders Lockheed Martin Anti-Ship, Air-to-Surface Missiles Worth Over $840Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US Air Force has ordered more than $843 million worth of air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles in two orders with Lockheed Martin, the Department of Defense announced in two press releases.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $428,406,732 firm-fixed-price contract, for 400 Lot 19 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range missiles with containers, training and production preparation," the first release stated on Monday.

The Defense Department explained that work on the contract will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025.

Also, Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $414,251,844 firm-fixed-price contract, for 137 Lots 4 and 5 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles, tooling and test equipment," the second release said.

Work on the anti-ship missiles will be performed in Orlando, Florida; and Troy, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by March 21, 2025, the release added.