US Orders Most Of Its Civil Servants, Their Families To Leave Ethiopia Amid Hostilities

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Washington issued an order to its non-essential officials residing in Ethiopia to leave the country with their families due to the ongoing armed conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Washington issued an order to its non-essential officials residing in Ethiopia to leave the country with their families due to the ongoing armed conflict.

On November 5, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-critical US government officials and their families from Ethiopia, according to the official statement.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front militants toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

