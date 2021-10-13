UrduPoint.com

US Orders New Safety Checks For Boeing 777 Pivot Bulkheads - Federal Aviation Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

US Orders New Safety Checks for Boeing 777 Pivot Bulkheads - Federal Aviation Agency

The US government has ordered a new series of safety checks to guard against cracking on the pivot bulkheads of two series of Boeing 777 airliners, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US government has ordered a new series of safety checks to guard against cracking on the pivot bulkheads of two series of Boeing 777 airliners, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday.

"The FAA proposes to supersede Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2016-09-01)," the FAA said in a statement in the Federal Register. "This proposed AD would require doing repetitive detailed and high frequency eddy current (HFEC) inspections of the longeron fitting and, for certain airplanes, the bulkhead assembly structure, for any cracking."

The new inspections will be carried out on certain Boeing Company Model 777-200 and 777-300 series airplanes, the statement said.

"AD 2016-09-01 requires repetitive inspections for cracking of the left-and right-side forward outer chords of the pivot bulkhead, and related investigative and corrective actions if necessary. AD 2016-09-01 also provides a modification of the pivot bulkhead, which terminates the repetitive inspections," the statement said.

The FAA noted that since it issued AD 2016-09-01, it has received reports that cracking of the left- and right-side forward outer chords of the pivot bulkhead were found at earlier compliance times than those specified and determined that the inspection areas must be expanded and that additional inspections are needed.

