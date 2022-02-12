UrduPoint.com

US Orders Non-emergency Embassy Staff To Leave Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine

The United States on Saturday ordered all non-emergency Kyiv embassy staff to leave because of the threat of Russia invading Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States on Saturday ordered all non-emergency Kyiv embassy staff to leave because of the threat of Russia invading Ukraine.

The advisory also repeated an earlier call by US President Joe Biden for Americans to leave the former Soviet republic immediately.

The State Department has "ordered the departure of most US direct hire employees from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action," it said in an updated travel advisory.

"The Department of State will suspend consular services at the US Embassy in Kyiv," it said, adding that a small consular presence would be maintained in Lviv in western Ukraine to handle emergencies.

Washington has stressed that it will not be sending US troops to Ukraine in case of a Russian attack, meaning that it would not be able to arrange evacuation plans for its citizens should war break out.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia said it was also starting to pull some embassy staff out of Ukraine, citing fears of "possible provocations from the Kyiv regime".

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia United States All From

Recent Stories

US outgun Canada 4-2 in Olympic hockey as China st ..

US outgun Canada 4-2 in Olympic hockey as China stay winless

1 minute ago
 AJK PM urges business community to capitalize inve ..

AJK PM urges business community to capitalize investment opportunities in AJK

1 minute ago
 Germany advises nationals to leave Ukraine

Germany advises nationals to leave Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Dutch skaters chase emotional Olympic gold for tra ..

Dutch skaters chase emotional Olympic gold for tragic team-mate

21 minutes ago
 Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on ..

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunda ..

21 minutes ago
 Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grade ..

Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grades row

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>