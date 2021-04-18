US Orders Non-Emergency Government Employees to Leave Chad Amid Unrest - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, amid civil unrest and the threat of armed violence, the US Embassy in Chad said in a statement.

"Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N'Djamena. Due to their growing proximity to N'Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential U.S. Government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline. U.S. citizens in Chad wishing to depart should take advantage of commercial flights," the Saturday statement says.

The US embassy warned that the government of Chad could impose travel restrictions and block communication channels and advised against travel within Chad outside N'Djamena.

Chad is located in the region of Sahel, notorious for terrorist activity and illegal migration. In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane in the Sahel. It is being held jointly with the military forces of the G5 Sahel bloc that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania.