US Orders Relocation of All Remaining Diplomats in Ukraine to Poland - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Biden administration ordered the relocation of US diplomats, including the embassy staff, still remaining in Ukraine to Poland due to security concerns, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The report said on Monday that American diplomats may return to Ukraine on Tuesday if there is no Russian invasion.

The US embassy staff in Ukraine was previously relocated from Kiev to the western city of Lviv.