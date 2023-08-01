Open Menu

US Orders Tech Support For Abrams Tanks Used By Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Orders Tech Support for Abrams Tanks Used by Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) an almost $34 million contract extension to provide technical support for Abrams Main Battle Tanks including those provided to Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems (of) Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $33,845,103 modification ...contract for Abrams system technical support," the release said on Monday.

Work on the technical support program will be performed in Sterling Heights in the US state of Michigan over the next 17 months with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2024, the release said.

"Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army; research, development, test, and evaluation, Army; and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $33,845,102 were obligated at the time of the award," the Defense Department said.

Work on the support program will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command based in Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, the release added.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Detroit December Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

3 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

4 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

4 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

4 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

3 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

3 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

3 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

3 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

4 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

4 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

4 hours ago

More Stories From World