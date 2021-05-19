US Orders Upgraded Vertical Launch System Design for Ship-Deployed Missiles - BAE Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US Navy has ordered a new $164 million Vertical Launch System (VLS) for its ship-deployed missiles, BAE Systems said on Tuesday.

"BAE Systems wins $164 Million US Navy design contract for Vertical Launch System," the company said in a press release. "BAE Systems has won a US Navy competition to serve as the design agent for the mechanical portion of the Mark 41 VLS."

The contract calls for BAE Systems to provide design, development, test, product improvement, and sustaining support for current and legacy VLS systems. The company will also continue to design and support canisters used to store, transport, and launch the missiles from the VLS, the release said.

"The Mark-41 VLS is capable of launching a broad range of missiles, including the Standard Missile SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 variants; the Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile; the NATO Seasparrow and Evolved Seasparrow; and the Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rocket," BAE Systems added.

The Mark 41 VLS is also deployed with the navies of Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey, according to the release.