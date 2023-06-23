Open Menu

US Organized Meeting On Strategic Risk Reduction With China, France, Russia - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

US Organized Meeting on Strategic Risk Reduction With China, France, Russia - State Dept.

The United States organized a working-level experts meeting on strategic risk reduction with Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom in Cairo on June 13-14, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States organized a working-level experts meeting on strategic risk reduction with Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom in Cairo on June 13-14, the US State Department said on Friday.

"The United States organized a working-level experts meeting with counterparts from the People's Republic of China, France, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on June 13-14 in Cairo," the State Department said in a statement.

The experts from the respective ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense discussed strategic risk reduction as well as nuclear doctrines and policy, the statement said.

The United States organized the meeting as chair of the dialogue among the five nuclear weapons states; the dialogue is related to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear France Cairo Ireland United Kingdom United States June From

Recent Stories

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

32 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

20 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

18 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

18 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

18 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

18 minutes ago
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

11 minutes ago
 Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles ..

Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles

11 minutes ago
 Syed Sajjad Ali Shah appointed as Director PMN

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah appointed as Director PMN

11 minutes ago
 Mayor HMC holds meeting with officials of SSWMB

Mayor HMC holds meeting with officials of SSWMB

10 minutes ago
 AHF announces match schedule for Asian Champions T ..

AHF announces match schedule for Asian Champions Trophy

10 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested with Hashish

Drug dealer arrested with Hashish

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World