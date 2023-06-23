US Organized Meeting on Strategic Risk Reduction With China, France, Russia - State Dept.

The United States organized a working-level experts meeting on strategic risk reduction with Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom in Cairo on June 13-14, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States organized a working-level experts meeting on strategic risk reduction with Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom in Cairo on June 13-14, the US State Department said on Friday.

The experts from the respective ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense discussed strategic risk reduction as well as nuclear doctrines and policy, the statement said.

The United States organized the meeting as chair of the dialogue among the five nuclear weapons states; the dialogue is related to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the statement added.