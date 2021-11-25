US-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Summit for Democracy organized by the United States in early December this year by videoconference has a confrontational focus primarily on Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"This event, of course, has a confrontational, divisive focus and represents another link in Washington's implementation of a course towards re-ideologizing international relations in the spirit of the notorious concept of a rule-based order," Zakharova said during the briefing.