US-organized Summit For Democracy To Сontribute Tension - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

US-organized Summit for Democracy to Сontribute Tension - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Summit for Democracy organized by the United States in early December this year by videoconference has a confrontational focus primarily on Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This event, of course, has a confrontational, divisive focus and represents another link in Washington's implementation of a course towards re-ideologizing international relations in the spirit of the notorious concept of a rule-based order," Zakharova said during the briefing.

