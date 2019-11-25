US, Other Western States Stand Behind Protests in Hong Kong - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States and other Western countries are behind protests in China's special administrative region of Hong Kong, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The United States and other Western countries are behind protests in China 's special administrative region of Hong Kong Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday.

Protests prompted by a draft law on extradition have been ongoing since early June. Almost 4,500 people have been detained by the police. About 1,500 people have been hospitalized because of injuries received in the street. Local authorities recalled the draft law but the protests did not stop.

"Indeed, the continuing protests in Hong Kong are in many ways closely related to external intervention.

First of all, from the US and other Western countries. Therefore, we believe that the United States is a behind-the-scenes sponsor of this unrest," the deputy minister said at a press conference in Moscow.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming said earlier in November that the US House of Representatives was "blatantly interfering" in China's internal affairs by passing a bill in relation to the protests in Hong Kong.