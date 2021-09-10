UrduPoint.com

US Outraged At Reports Of Taliban Engaging In Reprisals Against UN Staff - Mission To UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The United States is outraged at reports suggesting that the Taliban (banned in Russia) has engaged in reprisals against the United Nations' personnel working in the country, Acting Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs at the US Mission to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We are outraged at reports that members of the Taliban have engaged in reprisals against UN staff throughout the country. This is simply unacceptable," DeLaurentis said on Thursday. "All UN staff members must be able to conduct their work without undue burden and without discrimination as to who they are. We call the Taliban to permit humanitarian organizations to continue their vital work in Afghanistan."

