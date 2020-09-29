US Outraged by Rocket Attack in Iraq, Urges Holding Perpetrators Accountable - State Dept.

The United States is outraged by the deadly strike on a civilian area in Baghdad and calls on the Iraqi government to bring those responsible for the attack to justice, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United States is outraged by the deadly strike on a civilian area in Baghdad and calls on the Iraqi government to bring those responsible for the attack to justice, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are outraged by yesterday's rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children," Ortagus said. "We express our condolences to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who were victims, once again, of these ruthless acts of violence. The Iraqi people deserve to live in safety and security, so we call on Iraqi officials to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable."

On Monday, the Al Arabiya newspaper reported that a rocket fell in a residential area near the Baghdad International Airport and killed seven people. An Iraqi security sources told Sputnik the perpetrators had targeted the airport.

Ortagus noted that the United States has made the point before the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remain the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq.

"These militias pose an unacceptable danger to everyone in Iraq, from diplomatic officials and facilities to Iraqi activists and families," Ortagus said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered an urgent investigation into the deadly strike near the Baghdad airport, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik, on Monday.

According to the release, a criminal network fired two rockets from the Jihad district located to the east of the airport that destroyed a residential house in the Ridvaniyeh district to the south of the airport.

Five people have been killed as a result, including two women and three children, the release said.