US 'Outraged' Over Violence Against Protesters in Iraq - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States is outraged over the violence against protesters during street demonstrations in Baghdad, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence," Price said on Thursday.

Price said the US welcomes every effort to hold accountable the militias that attacked Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Iraqi security forces attacked demonstrators earlier this week who were out calling for reform following a rise in targeted killings of activists and journalists.