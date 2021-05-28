UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Outraged' Over Violence Against Protesters In Iraq - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 AM

US 'Outraged' Over Violence Against Protesters in Iraq - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States is outraged over the violence against protesters during street demonstrations in Baghdad, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence," Price said on Thursday.

 

Price said the US welcomes every effort to hold accountable the militias that attacked Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Iraqi security forces attacked demonstrators earlier this week who were out calling for reform following a rise in targeted killings of activists and journalists.

Related Topics

Baghdad Price United States

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

4 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

4 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

3 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.