US Overtakes China With More Than 82,000 Coronavirus Cases - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United States has overtaken China as the country with the largest number of infections with the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), John Hopkins University of revealed on its website.

There were 82,404 US cases of COVID-19 versus China's 81,782, data provided the Johns Hopkins University revealed.

