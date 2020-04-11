UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Overtakes Italy In COVID-19 Death Toll With 18,860 Fatalities - Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

US Overtakes Italy in COVID-19 Death Toll With 18,860 Fatalities - Johns Hopkins

The United States has become the country with the highest number of the coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States has become the country with the highest number of the coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the update, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US has exceeded 503,000, including 18,860 fatalities. The toll in Italy is 147,577 cumulative cases with 18,849 fatalities.

Related Topics

Italy United States

Recent Stories

Italy Registers 1,996 New COVID-19 Cases, 619 Deat ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Authorities Say 26 Police Officers Poisoned ..

1 minute ago

All stakeholders to decide about lockdown on Apri ..

1 minute ago

Dalglish's son thanks well-wishers after Liverpool ..

5 minutes ago

Russia space chief spars with Elon Musk over launc ..

5 minutes ago

PCMD likely to perform 800 corona test daily by en ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.