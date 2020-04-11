US Overtakes Italy In COVID-19 Death Toll With 18,860 Fatalities - Johns Hopkins
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States has become the country with the highest number of the coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
According to the update, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US has exceeded 503,000, including 18,860 fatalities. The toll in Italy is 147,577 cumulative cases with 18,849 fatalities.