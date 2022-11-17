UrduPoint.com

US Owes Pelosi 'Deep Debt Of Gratitude' After News Of Departure From Leadership - Biden

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 11:22 PM

US Owes Pelosi 'Deep Debt of Gratitude' After News of Departure From Leadership - Biden

The United States owes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a deep debt of gratitude after she announced that she will not seek reelection to a Democratic Party leadership position in the next Congress, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States owes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a deep debt of gratitude after she announced that she will not seek reelection to a Democratic Party leadership position in the next Congress, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity. History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," Biden said in a statement. "As a nation, we owe her a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity.

"

While Pelosi is stepping down from her House of Representatives leadership role, she will never waiver in her protection of US democracy, Biden added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi announced that she will continue representing her San Francisco district in the House of Representatives but will not seek a party leadership position. Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House of Representatives as midterm election results from last week are finalized, with current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy poised to take over as House Speaker next Congress.

More Stories From World

