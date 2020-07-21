UrduPoint.com
US Pacific Carrier Group Starts Navy Exercises With Australia, Japan - Task Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier task force has stated new exercises in the Philippine Sea region of the Central Pacific Ocean, the Navy task force commander said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Australian Defense Force (ADF), and the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group began a trilateral exercise in the Philippine Sea, July 19," the statement said.

Throughout the exercise, participants are carrying out integrated maritime operations in an all-domain warfighting environment.

The US Navy also announced earlier in a separate press release that a second task force, the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, was participating in military exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz, Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20," the release said.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean to support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

Earlier this month, the Nimitz joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to conduct joint freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea.

All three sets of exercises were carried out as tensions between the United States, already stoked by ongoing trade disputes and rows over the spread of COVID-19, grew over escalating tensions in the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest and most important maritime trade routes.

