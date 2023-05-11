US Pacific Fleet Chief to Brief House China Committee on Taiwan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Samuel Paparo will hold a closed-door briefing with the House China Committee on Thursday about China's possible "invasion" of Taiwan, Defense News reported, citing sources.

Paparo is expected to brief the 16-member committee about what is needed to defend Taiwan, capability shortfalls, modernization efforts, logistics and coordination with allies, the report said on Wednesday.

The United States is yet to do what is necessary to start replenishing new stockpiles, given the amount of weapons being sent to Ukraine, to "surge and pre-position them" to the Pacific theater, Rep.

Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the committee, told the news outlet.

The lawmaker noted that given the geography, "we can only fight with what we have there."

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales to, and military ties with Taiwan as well as stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing says it strives for a peaceful resolution to reunite with the breakaway province, but will not renounce the right to use force.