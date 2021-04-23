US Pacific Fleet Exercise Tests Undersea, Surface Drones - Navy

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US Pacific Fleet is conducting a week-long trial of undersea, surface and aerial drones in a bid to expand autonomous weapons capabilities, the Navy said.

"During the exercise, a large number of multi-domain unmanned platforms - including unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles (UAVs, USVs and UUVs, respectively) - are being put into real-world, 'blue-water' environments, working in sync with manned platforms in actual combat drills designed to support Pacific Fleet objectives in the Indo-Pacific region," the Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

While many platforms in the exercise remain classified, officials are highlighting the Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vehicles Sea Hunter and its new sister craft, Sea Hawk, as well as a long-endurance aerial drone - all of which can be used for surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and other missions, the release said.

The release described the April 19-26 exercise as an initial step in a Navy and Marine Corps plans for continued operational experimentation with autonomous systems for eventual integration into warfighting capabilities.

More Stories From World

