US Paid Afghan Soldiers 'A Fortune', Sort of 'Bribing' Them to Fight - Ex-President Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States paid Afghan soldiers a lot, so when the US pulled out of Afghanistan, the Afghans stopped fighting, former US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news' Sean Hannity.

"I was told some very bad information by a lot of different people. The fact is they are among the highest paid soldiers in the world.

They were doing it for paycheck, because once we stopped, once we left, they stopped fighting... Everybody's brave, but the fact is, our country was paying the Afghan soldiers a fortune, so we were sort of bribing them to fight," Trump said.

"It's a great thing that we are getting out, but nobody has ever handled a withdrawal worse than Joe Biden. This is the greatest embarrassment I believe in the history of our country," he said.