US Paleontologists Unearth Nearly A Third Of 68-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur In Colorado

Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US paleontologists in Colorado have unearthed nearly a third of the skeleton of a 68-million-year-old dinosaur, Denver Museum of Nature and Science spokesperson Maura O'Neal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have found about 30 percent of the skeleton," O'Neal said.

The fossils were first discovered at a construction site in the city of Highlands Ranch in May. Last week, paleontologists at the museum announced that they had determined that the dinosaur was an adult triceratops, and the fossils were 65-68 million years old.

The paleontologists will be continuing their excavations at the site where the fossils were found, O'Neal said.

"We will continue to explore the area in which the original fossils were unearthed.

The general rule is to expand the search in a 3-foot circumference around any fossil that is found," she added.

The uncovered fossils have been transferred to the museum, where people can see some parts of them at an exhibition, O'Neal said.

"Finds like this are relatively rare," Denver Museum curator Tyler Lyson said in a statement. "This is a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover."

The triceratops first appeared in contemporary territory of North America about 68 million years ago. Its name comes from Ancient Greek and means  "three-horned face." The dinosaurs were approximately 8-9 meters (26-29 inches) in length and about 3 meters (9.8 feet) in height.

