US Palestinian Group Urges Biden to Mend Relations With Russia - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) has signed an appeal to President Joe Biden to mend relations with Russia in light of the organization's mission to oppose the United States' policies that threaten sovereign nations, USPCN National Chair Hatem Abudayyeh told Sputnik.

Last week, USPCN joined 26 like-minded pacifist and left-leaning groups in urging the Biden administration to stop participating in what they call are "reckless rhetorical exchanges" and instead vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with Russia.

"We speak strongly and loudly against the thuggery of US foreign and economic policy - whether that of the Trump Republicans or the Obama/Biden Democrats - and its direct threats against sovereign nations like Russia, China, Iran and others,"Abudayyeh said. "We live in the belly of the beast. We recognize that there are other imperialist powers in the world, but the Primary one is US imperialism, which wreaks havoc everywhere, including and especially in the Arab World," he added.

The United States and Russia reached a new low in their relations after Biden answered affirmatively to a question during an interview whether he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and them threatened Putin will "pay a price.

" Russia responded by recalling its ambassador from Washington for consultations in a rare diplomatic gesture.

Abudayyeh said USPCN advocates for the rights of Palestinians in their homeland, but also participates in this US political discourse viewing itself as "part of the progressive movement for the transformation of our society here."

"We join in alliance with other oppressed peoples, which is how we fight for Black liberation with the Movement for Black Lives; for workers', women's, and immigrant rights; and for peace with real justice across the world," he said.

USPN has said it was founded in 2006 "as part of the broader Palestinian nation in exile and the homeland." The organization has chapters across the United States and advocates for the Palestinians' equality and self-determination, an end of the occupation of their land and the right of refugees to return to their homes.