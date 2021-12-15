UrduPoint.com

US, Palestinian Officials Meet For First Economic Dialogue In 5 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Officials from the United States and Palestine met virtually on Tuesday to revive economic dialogue following a five-year hiatus, the State Department said, citing their joint statement.

and Palestinian officials gathered virtually December 14 to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue (USPED)," the statement said.

Being the first such meeting in five years, "this senior-level dialogue brought together a wide range of agencies and ministries from the U.S. government and the Palestinian Authority to discuss current and future areas of economic cooperation," it added.

