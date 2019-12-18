US, Panama Sign Letter of Intent to Boost Security Cooperation, Fight Illegal Immigration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Panamanian Minister of Public Security Rolando Mirone on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent on fighting illegal immigration in an effort to boost collaborative security efforts between the United States and Panama.

"With this Letter of Intent, the United States and Panama are expanding our cooperation to confront transnational criminal organizations and improve border security by increasing our collaboration across a multitude of fronts," Wolf said.

The document charts a course for improved security cooperation between the two nations as they both commit to bolstering cybersecurity integration as well as honing customs and border control practices and procedures.

The Letter of Intent is the thirteenth such document signed by the Department of Homeland Security with partners in Central America that aims to ameliorate the ongoing migration crisis at the southern US border.