UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Panel Likely To Downgrade India On Religious Freedom

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

US panel likely to downgrade India on religious freedom

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is considering downgrading India's ranking with respect to religious freedom

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is considering downgrading India's ranking with respect to religious freedom. The Commission is mulling whether to move down India a notch from "Tier II" to "Tier I" or "countries with particular concern" on account of religious freedom.

The consideration comes after India registered the largest decline in its political rights and civil liberties score among the 25 most populous democracies in the annual report of Washington-based pro-democracy think-tank Freedom House, Kashmir Media Service reported. The report attributed this to the Modi government's "alarming departures from democratic norms".

It also declined Kashmir's status from "Partly Free" to "Not Free".

India is currently in Tier II while the USCIRF is expected to confabulate on whether the police action against CAA protesters and the lockdown in occupied Kashmir should merit a downgrade to "Tier 1".

The USCIRF, extremely critical of New Delhi's policies with regard to the lockdown in occupied Kashmir and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) besides the recent riots in Delhi, will examine whether the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens could become a tool to target religious minorities. The panel has been unrelenting in its opposition to CAA and proposed the NRC besides the Kashmir lockdown.

Related Topics

India Delhi Riots Police New Delhi Citizenship Media From Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Attacks on Palestinian protestors: Israeli sniper ..

1 minute ago

Blast in Tunis district home to US embassy: minist ..

1 minute ago

Intermittent rain likely in capital:MET Office

1 minute ago

Meeting of Russia-Sudan Committee Postponed Over C ..

1 minute ago

Brent Crude Falls Below $48 Per Barrel for 1st Tim ..

1 minute ago

FIA raids Protector Immigrant Office Batkhela

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.