US, Papua New Guinea Military Leaders Discuss Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:02 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with his Papua New Guinea counterpart Saki Soloma over the telephone their countries' commitment to defending the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.
"Secretary Esper and Minister Soloma spoke to the importance of upholding international rules and norms and their commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
The two officials reinforced the strength of the US-Papua New Guinea bilateral relationship and discussed pressing regional security issues as well as commitment to future cooperation, the statement added.