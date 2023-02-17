UrduPoint.com

US Paratroopers Temporarily Placed At Polish Airfield May Stay There For 10 Years- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:20 PM

US Paratroopers Temporarily Placed at Polish Airfield May Stay There for 10 Years- Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US paratroopers of 82nd Airborne Division temporarily placed at Rzeszow-Jasionka airfield in the south of Poland might stay there for 10 years, according to Polish RMF FM radio station.

The paratroopers moved out of the airfield's exhibition center G2 Arena they used to occupy before and rented several acres of land from a private entrepreneur not far from the aerodrome, the radio station reported on Friday, adding with reference to unofficial sources that the deal was signed for ten years with the possibility of extension for another five years.

The developers have taken a keen interest in the possibility that the Americans were to stay in the area for a long time, the head of the local administration said, according to the radio station.

The 1,700 troopers of 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Jasionka in February 2022 as a part of a temporary mission to support the allies on NATO's eastern flank. The troopers are a part of the elite unit of the US army, which took part in almost every military conflict the US was a part of since the First World War.

