US Participates in Non-Proliferation Exercise to Counter WMD Threats - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States along with 23 other countries practiced to counter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) interdiction during the latest of the Proliferation Security Initiative's (PSI) DEEP SABRE 21 exercise in Singapore, the US State Department said in a press release.

"The United States and 23 partner countries recently participated in the Proliferation Security Initiative's (PSI) DEEP SABRE 21 exercise, hosted by Singapore, in support of the US commitment to countering global WMD proliferation threats," the release said on Monday.

"(The exercise was) to practice their ability to engage in WMD interdiction activities and exchange valuable information on related capabilities and practices."

Since its establishment in 2003, PSI has been endorsed by 107 countries to impede transfers of WMD, delivery systems, and related materials, the release also said.

The United States has called upon all non-endorsers to participate in the Proliferation Security Initiative to interdict WMD-related transfers, the release added.