US Participation in Normandy Format Impossible - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US policy regarding Ukraine makes it impossible for Washington to participate in the Normandy format on Donbas settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said Kiev was interested in creating additional alliances to end the conflict in Donbas.

In particular, he called on the United States and Poland to join the talks.

Head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk also said the US presence would strengthen the Normandy format talks.

"With the approaches that Washington is demonstrating and applying, it can't join the Normandy format," Ryabkov said, commenting on the possibility of involving the United States in the talks.