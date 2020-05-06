UrduPoint.com
US Participation in OPEC+ Deal Key to More Successful Actions on Oil Market - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US participation in the new OPEC+ deal is the key to more successful actions on the oil market, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The advantage of the current agreement [to reduce oil production] is that all oil-producing countries, including the United States, are now participating in the talks.

And this is the key to more successful actions on the oil market," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

