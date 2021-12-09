US Participation in Ukrainian Settlement Will Not Replace Normandy Format - Macron

US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format, French President Emmanuel Macron said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US participation in the settlement in Ukraine will not replace the existing Normandy format, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"I think this coordination will not replace the format that exists.

President Biden himself noted in the communique the importance of the Normandy format," Macron said at a press conference on Thursday.

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for coordinating with European partners before and after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.