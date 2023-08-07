Open Menu

US Partisan Gaps Widen Most On Government Power, Climate, Abortion - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Democrats and Republicans have become more polarized over the past two decades on a number of issues including government power, climate, and abortion, according to a Gallup poll published on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Democrats and Republicans have become more polarized over the past two decades on a number of issues including government power, climate, and abortion, according to a Gallup poll published on Monday.

Over the covered period, partisan gaps have either remained roughly the same or expanded, the pollster noted.

Political polarization has increased most significantly on Federal government power. Compared to 2003, the Republican over Democratic gap has widened by 50 percentage points when it comes to the number of those who believe the federal government has too much power.

Republicans have also increased their lead (+29 points) when it comes to those feeling immigration should be decreased

Democrats, on their part, now look even more worried than Republicans that human activity caused climate change, with the gap increasing by 33 percentage points. The Democratic over Republican gap on the need for abortion to be legal under any circumstance has grown by 30 percentage points.

