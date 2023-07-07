US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States and its international partners adopted a declaration that formalizes the creation of a coalition countering synthetic drugs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"On behalf of all signatories, I am very proud to adopt a joint ministerial declaration that formalizes the creation of this coalition," Blinken said after the inaugural ministerial meeting in an online format.

He pointed out the importance of partnerships between governments, as well as cooperation with non-government stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector.

"This declaration signals our collective commitment to curb the threats from synthetic drugs," Blinken said.

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson said on Thursday that 84 countries and a number of international organizations decided to join the coalition.

The US State Department said earlier that the coalition plans to reconvene on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly and the March 2024 UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.