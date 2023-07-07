Open Menu

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:17 PM

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

The United States and its international partners adopted a declaration that formalizes the creation of a coalition countering synthetic drugs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States and its international partners adopted a declaration that formalizes the creation of a coalition countering synthetic drugs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"On behalf of all signatories, I am very proud to adopt a joint ministerial declaration that formalizes the creation of this coalition," Blinken said after the inaugural ministerial meeting in an online format.

He pointed out the importance of partnerships between governments, as well as cooperation with non-government stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector.

"This declaration signals our collective commitment to curb the threats from synthetic drugs," Blinken said.

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson said on Thursday that 84 countries and a number of international organizations decided to join the coalition.

The US State Department said earlier that the coalition plans to reconvene on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly and the March 2024 UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Drugs Civil Society United States March All From

Recent Stories

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

11 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

25 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

22 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

22 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

22 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

22 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

22 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

19 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

19 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

19 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against ..

Pakistan Ulema Council urges int'l action against Quran desecration in Sweden

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World