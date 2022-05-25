UrduPoint.com

US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions For Iran To Roll Back Nuclear Program - Malley

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions for Iran to Roll Back Nuclear Program - Malley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States and its European partners are convinced they can provide limited sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for Tehran taking steps to roll back its nuclear program, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"The bottom line is that we are convinced, as are all our European partners, that we can both provide limited sanctions relief in exchange for Iran taking important steps to roll back and constrain its nuclear program, and still use the vast reservoir of remaining sanctions and other tools at our disposal to pressure and target its other dangerous activities," Malley told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

