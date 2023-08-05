WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The so-called Troika group of countries has called for an end to ethnic violence in Sudan's Darfur region, the US State Department said on Friday.

"The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States) condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing violence in Darfur, especially reports of killings based on ethnicity and widespread sexual violence by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias," the State Department said in a press release. "We call on all parties to immediately cease attacks and prevent the further spread of fighting."

The Troika parties call for full access to conflict-affected areas so that abuses can be properly investigated and so that humanitarian aid can reach people who urgently need it, the release said.

The State Department said those responsible for the violence must be held to account and added that there is grave concern about reports of a military build-up near El Fasher, North Darfur and in Nyala, South Darfur.

The Troika countries urge the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to negotiate an end to their conflict, the release said.

The United States and its Troika partners also call on security forces to relinquish their hold on power to a civilian transitional government, the release added.