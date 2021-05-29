US, Partners Developing Targeted Sanctions Against Key Belarusian Officials - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The United States in cooperation with the European Union and other partners are developing targeted sanctions against key Belarusian officials following the emergency landing of the Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The United States, in coordination with the EU and other partners and Allies, is developing a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Lukashenka regime associated with ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23," Psaki said in a statement on late Friday.

"On June 3, 2021, the United States will re-impose full blocking sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises previously granted relief under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department. As a result of this measure, U.S. persons will be prohibited from engaging in transactions with these entities, their property, or their interests in property," she added.