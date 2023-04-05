Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US, Partners Hold Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 11:23 PM

US, Partners Hold Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee - White House

The United States and its partners conducted the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States and its partners conducted the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle, together with Finance Minister of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, and European Commission Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, co-chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

The Government of Ukraine and G7 members of the committee, as well as representatives from international financial institutions, discussed coordination of economic support for Ukraine's financing needs and future economic recovery, it added.

"Ukraine highlighted its early recovery priorities for 2023 in the areas of energy infrastructure, civilian demining, critical and social infrastructure, housing, and support to the private sector, the statement said.

Kiev also provided an update on its reform agenda, supported by the recently approved IMF program, according to the White House.

During the meeting, Pyle confirmed Washington's commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and ensuring that funding is effectively overseen. The Steering Committee will hold its next meeting in May, the statement said.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Washington White House United States May From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

21 minutes ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

7 minutes ago
 Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazi ..

Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazil preschool

7 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Be ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Become Anti-Chinese Alliance

7 minutes ago
 Student active in wheat flour distribution among w ..

Student active in wheat flour distribution among women in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago
 Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Sho ..

Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained - Lavrov

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.