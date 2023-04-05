US, Partners Hold Ukraine Donor Coordination Platform Steering Committee - White House

The United States and its partners conducted the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States and its partners conducted the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Mike Pyle, together with Finance Minister of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, and European Commission Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, co-chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

The Government of Ukraine and G7 members of the committee, as well as representatives from international financial institutions, discussed coordination of economic support for Ukraine's financing needs and future economic recovery, it added.

"Ukraine highlighted its early recovery priorities for 2023 in the areas of energy infrastructure, civilian demining, critical and social infrastructure, housing, and support to the private sector, the statement said.

Kiev also provided an update on its reform agenda, supported by the recently approved IMF program, according to the White House.

During the meeting, Pyle confirmed Washington's commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and ensuring that funding is effectively overseen. The Steering Committee will hold its next meeting in May, the statement said.